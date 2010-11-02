Election campaign kicks off in Moldova

The electoral campaign has started in Moldova ahead of parliamentary polls that will be held on 28 November.

The election will see the country's governing four-party Alliance for European Integration (AEI) face off against the opposition Moldovan Communist Party, who were ousted from power amid protests last year.

There are signs that Moscow might succeed in splitting the alliance, helping the communists regain power.

The AEI has functioned in a hodgepodge manner since com...