EU gives mixed assessment of Romania anti-corruption progress

The EU report on Romania states that "during the last six months Romania has not been able to keep the momentum of reform it had established by mid-2009," but at the same time praises the two agencies created at the EU commission's request in order to fight corruption.

The report underlines that progress in the activities of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the National Integrity Agency (ANI) "has been consolidated and extended."

Asked about the ambiguity, commiss...