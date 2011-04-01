Ad
euobserver
Sweden has taken the lead in resettling refugees from Libya, says Malmstrom (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU must show solidarity with Tunisia, commissioner says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Tunisian authorities are willing to take back migrants who crossed the Mediterranean over to Italy, but EU states should also help with the relocation of African refugees from Libya, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said after her visit to Tunis.

Back from a three-day trip to Tunisia together with neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele, Malmstrom on Friday (1 April) tried to convince journalists that the visit was not only about telling the new government in Tunis to stem th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Sweden has taken the lead in resettling refugees from Libya, says Malmstrom (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections