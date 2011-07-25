EU scheme to ease child maintenance payments

Proposals to be unveiled by the European Commission today are expected to help those parents struggling to get child maintenance payments from a parent who has moved to another member state.

There are around cross-border 134,000 child maintenance claims in the EU each year, according to commission estimates, with around 67,000 thought be "problematic" cases where one parent is refusing to help pay for the upbringing of their child.

Getting the recalcitrant parent to put their hand...