Ad
euobserver
Kosovo independence - EU foreign ministers will discuss the ruling on Monday (Photo: European Parliament)

International Court of Justice backs Kosovo's independence

by Zeljko Pantelic and Augustin Palokaj,

Kosovo's declaration of independence on 17 February 2008 did not violate international law, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Thursday in an eagerly awaited ruling, the first ever issued on a declaration of independence.

For almost two years, the judges had been analysing the differing legal positions of those with a stake in the issue.

Presenting a rather technical opinion, the reading of which took him more than two and a half hours, ICJ-President Hisashi Ow...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kosovo independence - EU foreign ministers will discuss the ruling on Monday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections