Some media have been using sunny weather as a code for election results (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgaria uses weather, music charts as code to get around exit poll rules

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Bulgarian media have been using the weather, as well as music and literary charts, as a fairly obvious code to get around a law that forbids the publishing of exit polls before the end of the elections.

On a day where the temperatures have in reality reached above 35 degrees, the temperature at the city hall – home to the mayor and leader of the centre-right Gerb party, Boyko Borisov - has oddly dropped to 25.5 degrees, the Bgnes news agency reports.

Meanwhile, near the gover...

