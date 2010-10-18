Talks with Serbia on hold as Kosovo government collapses

When Kosovo's prime minister Hashin Thaci announced early elections on Friday (15 October) he could not have expected they would take place quite so soon.

Just one day after naming 13 February 2011 as the polling date, Mr Thaci was faced with the departure of his associate party, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), from the governing coalition. A possible vote of confidence in the Kosovo Assembly this week could bring down the government, in which case snap elections would have to b...