Ad
euobserver
Kosovo PM Thaci may get elections earlier than he wanted (Photo: Augustin Palokaj)

Talks with Serbia on hold as Kosovo government collapses

by Augustin Palokaj,

When Kosovo's prime minister Hashin Thaci announced early elections on Friday (15 October) he could not have expected they would take place quite so soon.

Just one day after naming 13 February 2011 as the polling date, Mr Thaci was faced with the departure of his associate party, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), from the governing coalition. A possible vote of confidence in the Kosovo Assembly this week could bring down the government, in which case snap elections would have to b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kosovo PM Thaci may get elections earlier than he wanted (Photo: Augustin Palokaj)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections