Ad
euobserver
Mr Jeremic: Serbia's next prime minister? (Photo: European Parliament)

Jeremic's permanent campaign

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Serbia's foreign policy risks failing in all three priorities proclaimed in 2007 and reconfirmed in 2008. In those years, three main goals of foreign policy were defined: defending territorial integrity and sovereignty (ensuring that Kosovo remains part of Serbia), accelerating European integration and taking a leading role in the region.

None of these goals has been achieved. But Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic enjoys growing popularity. And he is likely to be Serbian prime minis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mr Jeremic: Serbia's next prime minister? (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections