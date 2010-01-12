Ad
euobserver
Lewandowski: The time is not ripe for an EU-wide tax (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Europe not ready for EU tax, says incoming budget chief

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The idea of an EU-wide tax is still politically too controversial to fly, but could not be ruled out in future, budget commissioner designate Janusz Lewandowski said Monday during his parliamentary hearings.

"Europe is probably not ready yet for a European tax. It could prove detrimental for our links with the citizens," the Polish economist and ex-MEP told his former colleagues dealing with budgetary issues.

A proposal for such a scheme, put forward by French centre-right MEP Ala...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities

Related articles

EU budget overhaul draft causes anger in regions
Lewandowski: The time is not ripe for an EU-wide tax (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections