Europe not ready for EU tax, says incoming budget chief

The idea of an EU-wide tax is still politically too controversial to fly, but could not be ruled out in future, budget commissioner designate Janusz Lewandowski said Monday during his parliamentary hearings.

"Europe is probably not ready yet for a European tax. It could prove detrimental for our links with the citizens," the Polish economist and ex-MEP told his former colleagues dealing with budgetary issues.

A proposal for such a scheme, put forward by French centre-right MEP Ala...