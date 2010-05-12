Ad
euobserver
The move would create a two-tier legal system (Photo: wikiepdia)

Bulgaria's plan for special tribunal triggers heated debate

by Vesselin Zhelev,

The Bulgarian government is proposing to set up a special tribunal for cases of organised crime and high-level corruption in a bid to speed up trials in that area.

"The specialised court is necessary to speed up justice," interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said. "The efficiency of justice in the EU is much higher than in Bulgaria."

But the plan is drawing flak from the Socialist opposition, human rights groups and lawyers, who argue the extraordinary tribunals would encroach on t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The move would create a two-tier legal system (Photo: wikiepdia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections