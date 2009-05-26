Opponents accuse poll-climbing Ukip of expenses hypocrisy

The major beneficiary of British voter disgust at the ongoing MP expenses scandal, the UK Independence Party, is attracting brickbats from left, right and far right, accusing the eurosceptic party of hypocrisy when it comes to fiddling expenses.

Meanwhile, the threat of a gaggle of hard-right MPs descending upon Strasbourg from Britain appears to have ebbed, as the far-right British National Party (BNP) lowers its expectations to just one seat.

The knives have come out for Ukip as...