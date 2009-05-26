Ad
euobserver
Ukip are being targeted by opponents as they hoover up votes from disgruntled voters (Photo: Ian Dodds)

Opponents accuse poll-climbing Ukip of expenses hypocrisy

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The major beneficiary of British voter disgust at the ongoing MP expenses scandal, the UK Independence Party, is attracting brickbats from left, right and far right, accusing the eurosceptic party of hypocrisy when it comes to fiddling expenses.

Meanwhile, the threat of a gaggle of hard-right MPs descending upon Strasbourg from Britain appears to have ebbed, as the far-right British National Party (BNP) lowers its expectations to just one seat.

The knives have come out for Ukip as...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukip are being targeted by opponents as they hoover up votes from disgruntled voters (Photo: Ian Dodds)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections