Call for Ireland to set referendum date

The Irish government has been asked to set a date for its referendum on the Lisbon Treaty at an EU summit in June.

The call by Czech Europe minister Stefan Fule followed a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (18 May) where member states agreed to draw up strong legal guarantees to try and persuade Irish voters to vote yes in its second referendum.

Mr Fule said he believed the government should make other member states "aware of the date" during the traditional su...