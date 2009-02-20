Eurovision to 'unite' Europe despite politics

Politics is once again adding to the fun of the Eurovision song contest, after Georgia put forward an anti-Putin tune for the upcoming show in Moscow.
The Georgian entry by the "Stephan & 3G" group, chosen on Thursday (19 February) to represent the country at the finals in May, uses a play on words against Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
The disco song's chorus repeatedly says "We Don't Wanna Put In / The negative move, / It's killin' the groove," using a phrase that sound...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
