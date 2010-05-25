Nato chief tells EU to reach security pact with Turkey

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Tuesday spelt out the political steps needed in order for the military alliance and the EU to overcome a political deadlock stemming from a long-standing row between Turkey and Cyprus.

Mr Rasmussen argued that the EU must move to accommodate Turkish concerns and conclude an security agreement with Ankara.

"[EU] high representative Catherine Ashton and I have gotten off to a strong start in our co-operation and we both share the view that Nato a...