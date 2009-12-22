Controversial minister to oversee EU funds in Romania

A glamourous former advisor to the Romanian president has been nominated as minister for regional development, in charge of billions of euros in EU aid to a country struggling with corruption and maladministration.

In a skyrocketing career, the 36-year-old Elena Udrea is currently minister of tourism in a caretaker government led by Romania's Emil Boc.

Following Mr Boc's upcoming re-appointment as prime minister, Ms Udrea is to add the regional development portfolio to her touri...