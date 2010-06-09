Ad
euobserver
Plamena (l) already goes to school in Calabria's Ciro Marina (Photo: Family archive)

Italy and Bulgaria embroiled in controversy over lost girl saga

by VIOLINA HRISTOVA,

The case of a lost and found Bulgarian girl has stirred controversy in both her native country and in Italy, her present home.

Plamena, 11, was allegedly thought dead by her parents for a decade, before they found her, malnourished and sick, in a state-run home for mentally disabled children in a Bulgarian village.

The family is now in the midst of an argument with the Bulgarian authorities. In Italy, where they live, the case was presented as child trafficking by Plamena's parent...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Plamena (l) already goes to school in Calabria's Ciro Marina (Photo: Family archive)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections