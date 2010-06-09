Italy and Bulgaria embroiled in controversy over lost girl saga

The case of a lost and found Bulgarian girl has stirred controversy in both her native country and in Italy, her present home.

Plamena, 11, was allegedly thought dead by her parents for a decade, before they found her, malnourished and sick, in a state-run home for mentally disabled children in a Bulgarian village.

The family is now in the midst of an argument with the Bulgarian authorities. In Italy, where they live, the case was presented as child trafficking by Plamena's parent...