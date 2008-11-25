Ad
Over 90 percent of Poland's electricity generation comes from coal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland looks to climate 'present' from Sarkozy

by Leigh Phillips,

Eastern European foreign ministers in Warsaw on Monday (24 November) honed their climate package game plan ahead of the upcoming European summit.

Led by Poland, many of the newer member states are opposed to many aspects of the EU's climate and energy reforms, currently under negotiation between the European Commission, the European Parliament and EU capitals.

The regular winter summit of European leaders, this year taking place on 11 and 12 December, is to wrap up the deal.

