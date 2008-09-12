Ad
euobserver
Republican vice-presidential candiate Sarah Palin has outlined her hawkish views on Russia and the Caucasus (Photo: Republican National Convention and Reflections Photography)

Palin says war with Russia could be NATO option

by Valentina Pop,

US Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has backed Georgia's NATO membership in a television interview, while leaving open the option of war with Russia if it were to attack a NATO ally.

In an interview with ABC News, Ms Palin was asked whether the United States would have to go to war with Russia if it invaded Georgia, and the country was part of NATO, Ms Palin said: "Perhaps so."

"I mean, that is the agreement when you are a NATO ally - if another country is attack...

Tags

