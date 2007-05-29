Ad
euobserver
Analysts say relations between Russia and the West are under the most pressure since the end of the Cold War (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia calls for emergency meeting on arms control in Europe

by Lucia Kubosova,

Moscow has stepped up pressure over the future of conventional arms control in Europe, calling for an emergency conference on a key treaty from which it is threatening to withdraw. The move comes partly in reaction to US plans to build anti-missile bases in central Europe.

In a statement issued on Monday (28 May), the Russian foreign ministry said it had requested a meeting for June 12-15 in Vienna to address "serious problems related to the observance of the treaty by NATO nations as a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Analysts say relations between Russia and the West are under the most pressure since the end of the Cold War (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections