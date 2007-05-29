Russia calls for emergency meeting on arms control in Europe

Moscow has stepped up pressure over the future of conventional arms control in Europe, calling for an emergency conference on a key treaty from which it is threatening to withdraw. The move comes partly in reaction to US plans to build anti-missile bases in central Europe.

In a statement issued on Monday (28 May), the Russian foreign ministry said it had requested a meeting for June 12-15 in Vienna to address "serious problems related to the observance of the treaty by NATO nations as a...