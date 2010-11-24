Opposition calls for early elections in Macedonia

Macedonia's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Alliance of Macedonia (SDSM) is calling for early elections to try to bring down the coalition government.
The conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which has held a majority in parliament since 2009, has not explicitly rejected the idea and could even benefit from it.
At a rally in the town of Stip last Sunday (21 November), SDSM leader Branko Crvenkovski accused the coalition of failing to secure Macedonian's entry into the EU a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here