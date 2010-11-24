Ad
euobserver
The opposition is rallying against the government (Photo: Maja Zlatevska-DNEVNIK)

Opposition calls for early elections in Macedonia

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Alliance of Macedonia (SDSM) is calling for early elections to try to bring down the coalition government.

The conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which has held a majority in parliament since 2009, has not explicitly rejected the idea and could even benefit from it.

At a rally in the town of Stip last Sunday (21 November), SDSM leader Branko Crvenkovski accused the coalition of failing to secure Macedonian's entry into the EU a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The opposition is rallying against the government (Photo: Maja Zlatevska-DNEVNIK)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections