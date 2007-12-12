Ad
The natural gas pipeline bypasses traditional transit countries, like Poland (Photo: Nord Stream)

Poland and Germany see thaw in relations

by Renata Goldirova,

With the political ice between Poland and the rest of the European Union melting, the country's prime minister, Donald Tusk, has indicated he is ready to discuss the controversial Baltic gas pipeline - a project which set Warsaw and Berlin on a collision course in the past.

Speaking during his first official visit to Berlin on Tuesday (11 December), Mr Tusk said "I do not exclude that we will be able to run three-way talks about this project".\n \n"I obviously think about Russia in tha...

