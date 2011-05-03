Greek border successes focus attention on Bulgaria

An EU support mission operating on Greece's border with Turkey has helped stem last year's tide of irregular immigrants, but officials are nervous that Bulgarian entry into the visa-free Schengen Agreement could see activity return to Europe's south-eastern corner.

One man at the coalface who witnessed the dramatic upsurge in border crossings in 2010 is Brigadier General Georgios Salamagkas, head of the police directorate of Orestiada - the small Greek town beside the country's short s...