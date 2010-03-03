Ad
The German court order the data retention from phones and the internet to be stopped immediately (Photo: EUobserver)

German court strikes blow against EU data-retention regime

by Honor Mahony,

Germany's highest court on Tuesday (2 March) ruled that a key data-retention law, arising from an EU directive seen as central in the fight against terrorism, contravened Germany's constitution.

The 2008 law required telecommunications companies to retain all citizens' telephone and internet data for six months.

But the proposal caused outrage among German citizens, concerned at breaches of privacy and civil liberty rights. A complaint was brought by 35,000 citizens, the largest n...

