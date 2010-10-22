EU agrees tough conditions on Serbia's membership bid

EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg next Monday (25 October) will invite the European Commission to submit its opinion on Serbia's application for EU membership.

The conclusions of the Council of Ministers, seen by WAZ.EUobserver, will unequivocally state that Serbia's bid cannot progress any further without a constructive approach during forthcoming dialogue with Kosovo and the arrest of the two fugitive war crimes suspects, Ratko Mladic and Goran Hadzic.

After two night...