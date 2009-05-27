Crusading women battle for seats in EU elections

Four women with strong anti-corruption credentials are battling to make it to Brussels, even as campaigning revolves around farce, scandals and populism in several EU states.

Norwegian-born French judge Eva Joly, on the French Green party's list, is making headlines in the Nordic countries with criticism of EU judicial and democratic standards.

"Silvio Berlusconi is dangerous and Nicolas Sarkozy has authoritarian traits," she said about the Italian and French leaders in Danish dai...