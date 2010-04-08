Massive swing to right expected in Hungarian election

After eight years of Socialist rule which saw public opinion turn from disappointment to open contempt, Hungary is expecting a massive swing to the right in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday (11 April).
The opposition conservative Fidesz Party seems assured of victory and is headed for single-party government, but the far-right Jobbik party could overtake the Socialists and come in second place.
Five polling institutes (Szonda-Ipsos, Tarki, Szazadveg-Kod, Nezop...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.