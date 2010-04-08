Ad
Hungary is getting ready to open a new political chapter after eight years of Socialist rule (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

Massive swing to right expected in Hungarian election

by Gyorgy Folk,

After eight years of Socialist rule which saw public opinion turn from disappointment to open contempt, Hungary is expecting a massive swing to the right in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday (11 April).

The opposition conservative Fidesz Party seems assured of victory and is headed for single-party government, but the far-right Jobbik party could overtake the Socialists and come in second place.

Five polling institutes (Szonda-Ipsos, Tarki, Szazadveg-Kod, Nezop...

