Ministers agree 'new dawn' on EU fisheries

The EU's controversial practice on discarding fish will come to an end in 2017 under a deal brokered by the Irish presidency.
After talks that lasted into the small hours of Tuesday morning (27 February), EU fisheries ministers agreed a compromise to phase out the practice between 2014 and January 2017.
A ban on dumping pelagic fish, which includes hake and mackerel, will start between 2014 and 2015.
Meanwhile, discarding the main demersal stocks, including hake and whiting...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
