Ministers agree 'new dawn' on EU fisheries

The EU's controversial practice on discarding fish will come to an end in 2017 under a deal brokered by the Irish presidency.

After talks that lasted into the small hours of Tuesday morning (27 February), EU fisheries ministers agreed a compromise to phase out the practice between 2014 and January 2017.

A ban on dumping pelagic fish, which includes hake and mackerel, will start between 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, discarding the main demersal stocks, including hake and whiting...