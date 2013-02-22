Eastern Europe on this WEEK's agenda

Eastern Europe dominates this week's agenda (25 February - 3 March) as EU leaders hope to pave the way for a “historic breakthrough” with Ukraine, while Latvia lays out its plans to join the euro.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is in Brussels on Monday for a summit with European Commission chief Jose Manuel and European Council head Herman Van Rompuy.

Under fire for jailing opposition leaders, rigging elections and bullying journalists, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovyc...