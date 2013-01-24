Ad
'Leadership is opposite of short-termism,' says Mario Monti (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Monti attacks 'short-termism' in EU politics

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday (23 January) criticised fellow EU leaders for the way they dealt with the euro crisis and said corporations are blocking reforms in order to promote "vested interests" in Europe.

"Leadership is the opposite of short-termism. And there was short-termism in the initial response to the euro-crisis," Monti said in a speech at the World Economic Forum, a yearly gathering of political leaders in the Swiss resort of Davos.

