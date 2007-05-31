EU states hiding water pollution, Brussels says

The European Commission has said it fears member states are removing polluted bathing water from EU quality-monitoring lists in order to keep any dirty waters away from Brussels' eyes.

A report published on Thursday (31 May) found that over 96 percent of coastal areas meet EU hygiene standards, with almost 89 percent of freshwater areas such as lakes and rivers also coming up to scratch.

But the commission was not entirely happy with the results.

"Despite these encouraging r...