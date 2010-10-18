Ad
euobserver
The EP draft resolution calls for Mladic to be extradited to the war crimes court in the The Hague (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mladic arrest 'essential' says EP draft resolution on Serbia

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The European Parliament is set to call on the EU's executive body and member states to advance Serbia's integration into the bloc, while demanding the arrest and extradition of the two remaining war crimes suspects.

According to a draft resolution on Serbia, which the parliament will vote on later this year, the Strasbourg-based assembly is likely to ask the European Commission to prepare its formal opinion on Belgrade's application for membership as quickly as possible. Member states ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EP draft resolution calls for Mladic to be extradited to the war crimes court in the The Hague (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections