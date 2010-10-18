Mladic arrest 'essential' says EP draft resolution on Serbia

The European Parliament is set to call on the EU's executive body and member states to advance Serbia's integration into the bloc, while demanding the arrest and extradition of the two remaining war crimes suspects.
According to a draft resolution on Serbia, which the parliament will vote on later this year, the Strasbourg-based assembly is likely to ask the European Commission to prepare its formal opinion on Belgrade's application for membership as quickly as possible. Member states ...
