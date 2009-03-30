Europe's Greens accuse EU of ‘greenwashing' stimulus packages

Green parties from across Europe have launched their campaign and manifesto for the 2009 European elections in June, calling for a 'Green New Deal for Europe' and accusing EU politicians of ‘greenwashing' their current, too-small stimulus packages.

Referencing the vast Keynesian stimulus measures marshalled by US President Franklin Roosevelt in an attempt to pull his country out of the Great Depression, Europe's Greens argue that a similar move is needed today to pull the continent out ...