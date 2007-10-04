European Parliament removes controversial Chechnya exhibition

The European Parliament has removed an exhibition showing graphic pictures from the Russian war in Chechnya, leading its organisers to accuse the assembly of censorship.

The two MEPs who organised the exhibition, Lithuanian conservative MEP Vytautas Landsbergis and Polish MEP Konrad Szymanski from the rightist UEN group, said the move "brings shame and moral injustice" to the legislative body.

"This is a dishonourable example of lawlessness and censorship applied by the quaesto...