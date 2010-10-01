Sports and aid part of first regatta around Africa

Two Hungarian sailing fanatics have decided to organise the first ever sailing challenge around the African continent. Jozsef Gál, a highly-experienced sailor who once spent five years on a trip, and co-organiser Péter Kondricz, aim not only to promote the high-society sport but also to bring aid to more than a dozen African states. Stops at ports will be accompanied by cultural events meant to facilitate intercultural dialogue.

Mr Gál outlined the adventurous Africa-Europe Challenge ...