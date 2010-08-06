Ad
Mr Komorowski (c): the mild-mannered, moustachioed 58-year-old with aristocratic roots on Friday became the new symbol of Poland (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Poland growing in stature on EU stage, new president says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's new President Bronislaw Komorowski described the country as a leading EU power ready to shape the future of the union in his inaugural speech on Friday (6 August).

"It is from our initiative that the Eastern Partnership came about and that reflection was deepened on the Common Security and Defence Policy. We are joining the group of European leaders. We want to strengthen, inspire and invigorate the Old Continent," he said at his swearing-in ceremony in the Sejm, referring to ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

