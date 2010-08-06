Poland growing in stature on EU stage, new president says

Poland's new President Bronislaw Komorowski described the country as a leading EU power ready to shape the future of the union in his inaugural speech on Friday (6 August).

"It is from our initiative that the Eastern Partnership came about and that reflection was deepened on the Common Security and Defence Policy. We are joining the group of European leaders. We want to strengthen, inspire and invigorate the Old Continent," he said at his swearing-in ceremony in the Sejm, referring to ...