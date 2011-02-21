EU sends small team to help Italy with north African migrants

Some 30 screening experts, a few boats and a plane pulled from nine EU member states and Switzerland were deployed in Italy on Sunday (20 February) in order to help with the new wave of refugees from north African countries, as the unfolding revolutions undo the strong anti-emigration measures taken by local dictators.

Dubbed "Joint Operation Hermes 2011", the mission is aimed at backing Italian authorities who declared a state of emergency on the island of Lampedusa, where some 6,000 m...