New treaty outline creates fresh question marks

The German EU presidency has presented a draft treaty compromise that caters for most of the issues raised by problem countries but risks upsetting a larger camp of pro-constitution states that feels the good balance of previous drafts has been lost.

The 16-page document, circulating late on Friday evening, accommodates British, Dutch and Czech "red lines" giving them something to sell to the public at home.

Britain, which came to the meeting saying it would walk away from the sum...