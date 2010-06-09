Ad
Borisov Boyko - attracting more attention from Brussels than perhaps wanted (Photo: Vesselin Zhelev)

Political struggles shake financial trust in Bulgaria

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria saw the risk premium on its debt increasing on Wednesday (9 June), a day after the European Commission put in doubt the accuracy of the new member state's budget deficit statistics.

However experts ruled out a repetition of the Greek scenario in which tampered deficit data unleashed the worst ever crisis of the eurozone. They said Bulgaria's problem stemmed from a bid by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov to blame economic difficulties on his Socialist predecessor Sergei Stanishev. ...

