European businesses call for Doha deal at Davos

European Businesses are calling for the EU together with all other WTO members to reach a global trade deal before it is too late, but development groups fear a deal could be rushed through at the expense of poorer countries.

"European businesses urge all WTO member governments to make their contribution to revive the Doha round and conclude it successfully as soon as possible," seven EU business groups said in a joint statement. "Too much time has been lost already."

The organisa...