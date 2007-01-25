Ad
euobserver
Agricultural protectionism raises prices for consumers and hinders imports from poorer countries, say Europe's businesses (Photo: European Commission)

European businesses call for Doha deal at Davos

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

European Businesses are calling for the EU together with all other WTO members to reach a global trade deal before it is too late, but development groups fear a deal could be rushed through at the expense of poorer countries.

"European businesses urge all WTO member governments to make their contribution to revive the Doha round and conclude it successfully as soon as possible," seven EU business groups said in a joint statement. "Too much time has been lost already."

The organisa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agricultural protectionism raises prices for consumers and hinders imports from poorer countries, say Europe's businesses (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections