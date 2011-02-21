EU scorns Libya 'blackmail' on migrants

The European Union has rejected a threat from Libya's Colonel Moammar Gaddafi that if the bloc does not side with him, he will unleash a flood of immigrants across the Mediterranean.

Tripoli's strongman last week warned that Libya, the departure point to the EU for many of Africa's would-be migrants, would stop co-operating on preventing them from making the trek across Europe's southern sea if the bloc takes the side of protesters.

"The Hungarian ambassador was called in in Liby...