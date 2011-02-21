EU scorns Libya 'blackmail' on migrants

The European Union has rejected a threat from Libya's Colonel Moammar Gaddafi that if the bloc does not side with him, he will unleash a flood of immigrants across the Mediterranean.
Tripoli's strongman last week warned that Libya, the departure point to the EU for many of Africa's would-be migrants, would stop co-operating on preventing them from making the trek across Europe's southern sea if the bloc takes the side of protesters.
"The Hungarian ambassador was called in in Liby...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here