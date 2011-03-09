EU agency hammers Greek response to immigration wave

The living conditions suffered by irregular immigrants held in Greek detention centres are "worrisome", while the general response of Greek authorities in handling the flows is hugely inadequate, an EU rights agency has said.

Adding to the damning conclusions, the report by the Vienna-based EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) on Tuesday (8 March) said Greece had failed to use money given by the EU to alleviate the crisis.

"The situation at the land border with Turkey and particu...