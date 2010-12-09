Bulgaria to issue up to €1.2b in sovereign debt

The Bulgarian parliament has allowed the government to issue up to 2.35 billion Bulgarian lev (€1.2 billion) in sovereign debt next year to plug a projected budget deficit of the same size.

This will be the first international borrowing after a decade of savage public debt cuts and it is expected to slightly worsen Bulgaria's debt/GDP ratio. The ratio is currently 14.9 percent, the second lowest in the EU after Estonia, but may rise to above 20 percent next year, according to the latest...