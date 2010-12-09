Ad
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has repeatedly been accused of "killing the economy". (Photo: Gerb.bg)

Bulgaria to issue up to €1.2b in sovereign debt

by Vesselin Zhelev,

The Bulgarian parliament has allowed the government to issue up to 2.35 billion Bulgarian lev (€1.2 billion) in sovereign debt next year to plug a projected budget deficit of the same size.

This will be the first international borrowing after a decade of savage public debt cuts and it is expected to slightly worsen Bulgaria's debt/GDP ratio. The ratio is currently 14.9 percent, the second lowest in the EU after Estonia, but may rise to above 20 percent next year, according to the latest...

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

