Ad
euobserver
Shedding light on how EU laws make their way through the legislative pipelines (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs vote to tighten up rules for Brussels lobbyists

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs have voted to tighten up the rules governing the lobbyists, requiring those seeking to influence officials in the EU's three main institutions to register themselves and provide income details.

The resolution, passed by an overwhelming majority of euro-deputies, suggests that lobbyists have to adhere to a code of conduct and face sanctions, such as being barred from an institution, if they flout the rules.

MEPs want the rules to apply to the European Parliament, the European ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Shedding light on how EU laws make their way through the legislative pipelines (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections