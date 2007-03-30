Ad
"Goodnight Europe?" (Photo: Wikipedia)

'Europe is increasingly fading away'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The rest of the world will not wait for Europe while it bickers over institutional reform and external policy issues, says Joschka Fischer, ex-German foreign minister, warning that the risk of it becoming a "playground" for upcoming super powers grows by the day.

Tempered by his time in the US where politicians are already looking to China and India as the next powers to be, the former politician-turned-Princeton-professor has a very sober view of the European Union's position in the wo...

