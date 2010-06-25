Ad
Obsessed with preparing the country against the unknown attacker - Romania's dictator Nicolae Ceausescu (Photo: Romania Libera)

Ceausescu's subterranean dam

by Claudiu Padurean,

Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania's paranoid dictator before 1989, had built a subterranean dam in the mountains of Transylvania. Able to survive even the most ferocious bombardments, it still functions today. But it is considered an installation of strategic importance and so is closed to the public.

Built 34 years ago in Transylvania, close to the village of Marisel, in an artificial cave dug deep into the Apuseni mountains, the secret hydroelectric plant is the second biggest energy produci...

