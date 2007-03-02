Ad
euobserver
"Now we have developed a new strategy," says Turkey's EU negotiator (Photo: European Commission)

Turkey defies EU with own accession agenda

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Turkey has announced a "new strategy" in its EU relations, turning its focus away from the official Brussels accession talks timetable and instead making reforms on the basis of its "own priorities and deadlines."

Ali Babacan, Turkish economy minister and chief negotiator with the EU, said on Friday (2 March) that Ankara will by April present a fresh plan in response to EU leaders' decision last December to suspend eight out 35 chapters of Turkey's membership negotiating book.

T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
"Now we have developed a new strategy," says Turkey's EU negotiator (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections