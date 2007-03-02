Turkey defies EU with own accession agenda

Turkey has announced a "new strategy" in its EU relations, turning its focus away from the official Brussels accession talks timetable and instead making reforms on the basis of its "own priorities and deadlines."

Ali Babacan, Turkish economy minister and chief negotiator with the EU, said on Friday (2 March) that Ankara will by April present a fresh plan in response to EU leaders' decision last December to suspend eight out 35 chapters of Turkey's membership negotiating book.

