EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fule will present his questionnaire to Serbia next week. (Photo: European Parliament)

'Wrong answers' on Kosovo could block Serbia's EU candidacy

by Zeljko Pantelic,

When EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fule hands his 'questionnaire' over to the Serbian authorities during his visit to Belgrade next week, the recipients may wish to take a step back and reflect carefully before they sit down to formulate their responses.

Serbia's replies to the list of questions will largely determine the European Commission's assessment of the country's readiness to become an EU candidate, and a few 'wrong' answers on Kosovo could easily compromise the process.

