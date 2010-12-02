Croatia spends millions on improving transport network

Croatia is looking to complete its motorway network with the support of European financial institutions.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it had increased investment in Croatia's motorways with a €60.6 million loan, guaranteed by the Croatian government. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is expected to co-finance a matching loan.

The EBRD has already invested over €2.35 billion in various sectors of the Croatian economy. Around €400 mil...