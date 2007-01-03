Chirac keeps voters guessing on election intentions

France's veteran leader Jacques Chirac is keeping voters guessing about whether he intends to run on an independent ticket in the country's elections in April.

The 74-year old has not yet ruled out running for a third term in the Elsyee Palace with speculation rife that he may do so since his wife, Bernadette Chirac, late last year indicated that this was still an option and since a gung ho New Year's speech at the beginning of the week.

In the speech, he did not speak of his plan...