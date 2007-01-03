Ad
euobserver

Chirac keeps voters guessing on election intentions

by Honor Mahony,

France's veteran leader Jacques Chirac is keeping voters guessing about whether he intends to run on an independent ticket in the country's elections in April.

The 74-year old has not yet ruled out running for a third term in the Elsyee Palace with speculation rife that he may do so since his wife, Bernadette Chirac, late last year indicated that this was still an option and since a gung ho New Year's speech at the beginning of the week.

In the speech, he did not speak of his plan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections