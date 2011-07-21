Ad
euobserver
The lobby of the European Council building where eurozone leaders will meet today (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France and Germany reach deal ahead of crucial summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany and France were able to overcome their differences and reach an agreement on a second rescue plan for Greece following a seven hour meeting on Wednesday evening.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy worked very constructively for seven hours on a common position on the debt situation in Greece," German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

European Central Bank chief Jean-Claude Trichet also attended the meeting, while th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The lobby of the European Council building where eurozone leaders will meet today (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections